BCCI announces India's squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team in the ninth edition of the tournament to be held in UAE.
India's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)", Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy. , Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
More to follow...
Published 27 August 2024, 07:06 IST