BCCI revises schedule for home series against Sri Lanka

BCCI announces revised schedule for home series against Sri Lanka, 1st T20I on Feb 24

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 15 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 18:15 ist
The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4-8 and the second will be played from March 12-16 in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India.

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4-8 and the second will be played from March 12-16 in Bengaluru.

Revised schedule:

1st T20I: February 24, Lucknow

2nd T20I: February 26, Dharamsala

3rd T20I: February 27, Dharamsala

1st Test: March 4-8, Mohali

2nd Test (D/N): March 12-16, Bengaluru

India
Sri Lanka
Sports News
Cricket
BCCI

