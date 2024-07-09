BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as team India's head coach

New Delhi: World Cup-winning opening batter Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday named as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, replacing Rahul Dravid at the top post.

Dravid quit the post after India's recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted in his 'X' account.