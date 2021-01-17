BCCI body to discuss tax relief for ICC T20 World Cup today

BCCI body to mull tax relief for T20 World Cup today

If the government provides a 10 per cent rebate to the BCCI, their tax liabilities will fall down from Rs 900 crore to Rs 225 crore

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 17 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 15:05 ist
A man walks in front of the logo for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Credit: AFP File Photo

The apex body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is due to meet today to discuss the important issue of tax exemption from the government for hosting the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, which is just nine months away, the Hindustan Times reported.

The body, which was appointed 15 months ago, had in December's annual general meeting said that it was in talks with the government on getting a crucial tax rebate.

If they do not succeed in convincing the government, the Indian cricket governing body will have a tax liability of around Rs 900 crore. Should they convince the government for a 10 per cent rebate, their liabilities will fall down to a quarter of that amount at Rs 225 crore.

Top BCCI officials will hope for a deal with the government as the rebate will also have an impact on the coveted Cricket World Cup, which will be played on Indian soil for only the third time in 2023.

BCCI
India
ICC T20 World Cup

