BCCI celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's maiden ODI century

Sachin Tendulkar is widely recognised as one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced.
The 'Master Blaster' has a number of records to his name, including most matches in a career, most hundreds in a career, most runs in a career and over a dozen others.
On this day in particular, however, Sachin reached a milestone: His maiden century in an ODI match, all the way back in 1994. And the BCCI celebrated it with a tweet, saying: "On This Day in 1994, @sachin_rt scored his maiden ODI hundred. And the rest, as they say, is history!"
#OnThisDay in 1994, @sachin_rt scored his maiden ODI hundred. 👏 👏
And the rest, as they say, is history! 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/owcFEXUfBE
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 9, 2021
