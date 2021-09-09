BCCI celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's maiden ODI century

Sachin Tendulkar is widely recognised as one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced.

The 'Master Blaster' has a number of records to his name, including most matches in a career, most hundreds in a career, most runs in a career and over a dozen others.

On this day in particular, however, Sachin reached a milestone: His maiden century in an ODI match, all the way back in 1994. And the BCCI celebrated it with a tweet, saying: "On This Day in 1994, @sachin_rt scored his maiden ODI hundred. And the rest, as they say, is history!"

