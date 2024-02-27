BCCI considering pay hike to stop players from abandoning Test cricket

Indian Test cricketers are expected to get a pay hike soon with the BCCI aiming to reverse the growing loss of interest among the young players for the red-ball format.

According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI has decided to redraft its salary structure after its diktat asking players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer to turn up for Ranji Trophy matches was ignored by the duo.

The 25-year-old Kishan skipped the Ranji Trophy for his state Jharkhand, but was spotted in Baroda, training with Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for the IPL scheduled next month.

The report said that match fees and other incentives for red-ball players will be finalised after this year’s IPL season, if it gets approved. The BCCI is also working on determining an additional bonus for players completing all Test series in a season.