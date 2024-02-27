BCCI considering pay hike to stop players from abandoning Test cricket

Indian Test cricketers are expected to get a pay hike soon with the BCCI aiming to reverse the growing loss of interest among the young players for the red-ball format.
According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI has decided to redraft its salary structure after its diktat asking players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer to turn up for Ranji Trophy matches was ignored by the duo.
The 25-year-old Kishan skipped the Ranji Trophy for his state Jharkhand, but was spotted in Baroda, training with Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for the IPL scheduled next month.
The report said that match fees and other incentives for red-ball players will be finalised after this year’s IPL season, if it gets approved. The BCCI is also working on determining an additional bonus for players completing all Test series in a season.
A source cited in the above report stated, “For example, if someone plays all Test series in a calendar year, he should be rewarded additionally, apart from the annual retainer contract. This is to ensure that players turn out for more red-ball cricket. This would be an additional perk for playing Test cricket.”
Currently, a top Indian player gets Rs 15 lakh as match fees for each Test, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20 internationals.
On Monday, India skipper Rohit Sharma had a stern message for players wanting to make the national Test team without putting in the hard yards -- opportunities will only be given to those who show "hunger for success" in the "toughest" format.
"Jin logon ko bhookh hai, hum unhi logon ko mauka denge (We will give opportunities to only those who are hungry)," Rohit declared, making it clear that the team management is not willing to entertain players who do not display a burning desire to perform. "Agar hunger nahi hai to unko khila ke koi matlab nahi hai (There's point in playing those who don't have the hunger)," he said.
Asked if the cash-rich league is affecting the drive for Test cricket among young players, Rohit said, "Test cricket is the toughest format. If you want to excel and achieve success in this format, you have to show the hunger."
(With inputs from PTI)