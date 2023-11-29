JOIN US
sportscricket

BCCI extends Rahul Dravid's contract as head coach of Indian men's cricket team

'The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Mr. Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure,' the board said in a statement.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 08:59 IST

The BCCI has extended Rahul Dravid's contract as the head coach of the senior men's Indian cricket team. Along with Dravid, the contracts of the team's support staff have also been extended.

"The Board acknowledges Mr. Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciates Mr. VVS Laxman for his exemplary roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in Head Coach. Similar to their legendary on-field partnerships, Mr. Dravid and Mr. Laxman have worked closely in driving Indian Cricket forward," the BCCI said in a statement.

More to follow...

(Published 29 November 2023, 08:59 IST)
