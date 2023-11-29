BCCI extends Rahul Dravid's contract as head coach of Indian men's cricket team

The BCCI has extended Rahul Dravid's contract as the head coach of the senior men's Indian cricket team. Along with Dravid, the contracts of the team's support staff have also been extended.

"The Board acknowledges Mr. Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciates Mr. VVS Laxman for his exemplary roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in Head Coach. Similar to their legendary on-field partnerships, Mr. Dravid and Mr. Laxman have worked closely in driving Indian Cricket forward," the BCCI said in a statement.

More to follow...