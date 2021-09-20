BCCI hikes match fee for domestic cricketers, announces compensation for cancelled 2020-21 season

The BCCI Apex Council has hiked the match fee for domestic cricketers, General Secretary Jay Shah announced on Twitter.
Senior cricketers — those who have played more than 40 matches — will now earn Rs 60,000 per game, U-23 players Rs 25,000 per match and U-19 players will be paid Rs 20,000 per match.
Shah added in another tweet that cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 domestic season would get a 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to Covid-19 pandemic.
