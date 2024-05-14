BCCI invites application for Indian men team's head coach role

New Delhi: The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the post of Indian men's cricket team's head coach for a period of three and half years as incumbent Rahul Dravid's tenure will end with next month's T20 World Cup in the Americas.

The deadline to submit an application is on May 27, 2024, the board stated in a media release.

"The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates," the release further stated.