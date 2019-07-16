BCCI invites applications for team support staff

The BCCI has called for fresh applications for the Indian cricket team's support staff, which includes the head coach. Incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri will need to reapply for his post once his contract expires following next month's tour of the West Indies.

Support staff applications have been invited for the following positions: head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager, according to a BCCI release.

Interested candidates are asked to send applications on or before July 30, 2019, by 5 pm to the email address recruitment@bcci.tv.

The current staff will get an automatic entry into the recruitment process. The staff comprises Ravi Shastri (head coach), Sanjay Bangar (assistant coach), Ramakrishnan Sridhar (fielding coach) and Bharat Arun (bowling coach).

The appointment of the staff will be from Sept. 5, 2019, to Nov. 24, 2021, while the appointment of administrative manager will be for one year.

Here are the eligibility criteria for each category:

Head coach: Must have previous experience as head coach of a full member Test-playing nation for a minimum period of two years or as head coach of an associate member/IPL or equivalent international leagues/first-class teams/national A teams, for a minimum period of three years. The person should have played a minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODIs or have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent. And the person must be below 60 years of age.

Bowling coach: Must have previous experience as a bowling coach of a full member Test-playing nation, for a minimum period of two years or as coach/bowling coach of an associate member/IPL or equivalent international leagues/national A teams/first-class teams/U-19 national team, for a minimum period of three years. The person must be below 60 years of age, should have played a minimum of 10 Test Matches or 25 ODIs or should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent.

The eligibility criteria for the batting coach and fielding coach are same as that of a bowling coach.

Physiotherapist: The candidate should have postgraduate qualifications relating to sports medicine/rehabilitation or a graduate degree in physiotherapy from a recognised university. The person must have a significant understanding of cricket injury and performance requirements, demonstrable high-quality physiotherapy treatment and rehabilitation skills, effective diagnostic decision-making skills, practical knowledge of injury rehabilitation and prevention training, practical knowledge of injury surveillance and workload-monitoring methods. An experience of 10 years in handling elite athletes or four years of experience as a travelling physiotherapist with elite athletes is required. He must also have experience as a physiotherapist with cricket players.

Strength and conditioning coach: Extensive experience in enhancing international player/athlete performance through physical preparation, sports science/S&C degree; preferably postgraduate level, significant experience of elite cricket performance and practice methods, demonstrable high-quality S&C coaching skills, demonstrable effective S&C programming knowledge, practical knowledge of injury rehabilitation and prevention training, practical knowledge of nutrition strategies and recovery practices to support performance and health, practical knowledge of monitoring and analysis systems.

Administrative manager: The person applying for this post should have played a good level of cricket: preferably first class or at the international level.

Those who have (i) successfully managed a cricket team of any of the affiliated units of the BCCI or national teams, at first-class or international level, or (ii) have a minimum of 10 years of work experience in public/private sector, will be preferred. The applicant should possess a sound knowledge of cricket, including laws and playing

conditions etc. The candidate should have successfully cleared a graduate program conducted by a recognised university. A master's degree is desirable. The candidate should be below the age of 60 with an ability to withstand the rigours of the international cricket schedule of the team. It is mandatory that the candidate should be an Indian passport holder and well-travelled to major cricket playing nations. The person should be able to demonstrate complete knowledge of rules and regulations of the game, awareness of the BCCI, its functioning and ability to manage the expectations of its stakeholder.

The support staff comprising Shastri, Arun, Bangar and Sridhar were given a 45-day extension following the World Cup, covering the West Indies tour from Aug. 3 to Sept. 3 of this year.