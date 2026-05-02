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BCCI mulling strict measures to curb violations, protect IPL's image: Secretary Saikia

Saikia's comments came close on the heels of Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag and team manager Romi Bhinder getting fined in two separate incidents.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:52 IST
sportsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsRiyan Parag

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