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BCCI mulls converting U-23 50-over tournament to T20 format

It is learnt that the BCCI is set to seek opinion of state associations and other respected voices before effecting the change to the tournament
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 15:30 IST
Sports NewsCricketBCCI

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