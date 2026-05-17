<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">Board of Control for Cricket in India</a> (BCCI) is mulling to convert the national Under-23 men’s 50-over tournament to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20">T20 format </a>from the upcoming domestic season.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the BCCI is set to seek opinion of state associations and other respected voices before effecting the change to the tournament, currently known as the State A Championship.</p>.<p>“It is still in the early stages, as opinions of state associations and a few other stakeholders will be asked before taking a call. But if it’s done then it will happen from the new domestic season (2026-27),” a source close to the development indicated to <em>PTI</em>.</p>.IPL 2026| BCCI bans 'unauthorised' entries in players' rooms; warns teams on honey traps, vaping .<p>Currently, the tournament is divided into Elite and Plate Divisions, as is the norm in Indian domestic cricket.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu are the defending champions in the Elite section while Meghalaya hold the Plate segment title.</p>.<p>The corresponding U23 red-ball tournament is being played for Col CK Nayudu Trophy. </p>