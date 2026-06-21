BCCI names India squad for England ODI series; Gill to lead, Kohli returns

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India’s ODI squad for the England tour announced.



𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘: Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the Ireland T20I Series as he continues his rehab at the BCCI COE.



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