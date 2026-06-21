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Homesportscricket

BCCI names India squad for England ODI series; Gill to lead, Kohli returns

Shreyas Iyer has been named as vice-captain.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 08:21 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 08:21 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket newsVirat KohliIndian Cricket teamBCCI

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