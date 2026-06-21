BCCI names India squad for England ODI series; Gill to lead, Kohli returns

<p>Premier batter Virat Kohli was on Sunday named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England next month, subject to fitness clearance, as the BCCI announced team for the upcoming white-ball assignment.</p><p>The selection committee picked a 15-member squad for the ODI series, to be led by Shubman Gill, with Rohit Sharma also included.</p><p>Kohli's inclusion remains dependent on a fitness clearance, according to a note issued by the BCCI along with the squad announcement.</p><p>The in-form Kohli is set to appear in a fitness test on Monday in Bengaluru.</p><p>Shreyas Iyer remains the vice-captain, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan were selected as wicketkeepers.</p>.<p>India will play the three ODIs against England at Edgbaston (July 14), Sophia Gardens (July 16) and Lord's (July 19).</p><p>The BCCI also announced an updated squad for the T20I series against Ireland after spinner Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out.</p><p>The board said Chakravarthy is in the final stages of rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence following a left foot injury sustained during IPL 2026. Rookie pacer Prince Yadav has been name added to the squad.</p><p>Shreyas Iyer will captain the T20I side in Ireland, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain.</p><p><strong>India's ODI squad:</strong> Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.<strong> </strong></p>