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Homesportscricket

BCCI not to intervene over foreign player availability in IPL

The BCCI has a ban in place for foreign recruits who pull out of the tournament after being bought in the auction, but player availability over the two-month long IPL still remains an issue.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:35 IST
sportsCricketIPLBCCI

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