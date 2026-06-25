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BCCI Ombudsman disqualifies KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon over tenure rules

The BCCI Ombudsman ruled that Santosh Menon cannot continue in his post as he has completed a 'maximum permissible' nine-year term
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:50 IST
Cricket newsCricketBCCIKSCAKarnataka State Cricket AssociationombudsmanSantosh Menon

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