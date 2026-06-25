BCCI Ombudsman disqualifies KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon over tenure rules

<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ombudsman">Ombudsman</a> Justice Arun Mishra (retd) has ruled that Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/santosh-menon">Santosh Menon </a>is not entitled to continue in his post as he has completed the maximum permissible nine-year term in the association.</p><p>In his order on Thursday (June 25), Mishra, who is a former Supreme Court judge, said that Menon had completed his tenure on December 16, 2025, and thus declared the office of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a> secretary as 'vacant'.</p>.CCB raids KSCA secretary Santosh Menon in KPL scam.<p>"Rules under the provision of cooling off. The Respondent No. 3 (Menon) has completed a cumulative term of 9 years as a member of the Managing Committee and as an office-bearer; he is disqualified u/s 6B(3)(g)," the Ombudsman stated.</p><p>Justice Mishra also observed that the Rule 41 of KSCA constitution, pertaining to the duration of office bearers, does not have powers of embargo as this is a matter of instant dispute.</p><p>Reacting to the development, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad said that an appropriate legal advice was being sought to evaluate all remedies and options available under law.</p><p>"We've taken note of the order passed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">BCCI</a> Ombudsman and are presently examining it in detail. Appropriate legal advice is being sought to evaluate all remedies and options available under law," said Prasad.</p><p>The Prasad-led panel came into power on December 7, 2025, and Menon had defeated E S Jairam by a 675-632 margin for the secretary's post.</p><p>The veteran administrator first assumed the secretary's office back in 2019 for a three-year term, but the BCCI Ombudsman also calculated his tenure in the KSCA Managing Committee and as an office-bearer while arriving at the decision.</p><p>(With DHNS/agency inputs)</p>