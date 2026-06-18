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Homesportscricket

BCCI plans early start for IPL to beat the heat

The BCCI has been getting complaints from players as well as fans about heat in the northern and western part of India during IPL matches.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:05 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:05 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIPLBCCI

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