BCCI plans early start for IPL to beat the heat

<p>Amid growing concerns about heat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning an early start to Indian Premier League (IPL) from next season. </p><p>The T20-based franchise league which just completed its 19th season, normally starts in the last week of March and goes on till the end of May 3.</p><p>According to news agency reports, the BCCI is working on advancing the itinerary by at least two weeks to beat the rising mercury during the latter half of May.</p>.BCCI not to intervene over foreign player availability in IPL.<p>This season's final was played on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad when the city was reeling under a heatwave, with temperatures reaching almost 43.1 degree. </p><p>"This year, IPL started around the March 29th (28th), and it was over by May 31. Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15...there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting.</p><p>"On the other hand, there is hot weather which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds," BCCI Devajit Saikia told PTI news agency..</p><p>Saikia however made it clear that due to international calender constraints, the number of matches will remain 74 and not be increased to 94.</p><p>The BCCI Secretary said he has also got complaints from players as well as fans about heat in the northern and western part of India during IPL matches.</p><p>"I'm hearing a lot of complaints from the fans as well as from the players, because not all players are very well equipped or well acclimatised to play in such hot conditions.</p><p>"So, to provide a pleasant atmosphere for the tournament, we want to close it by 15th of May. That is our first goal now, and that is the prime area of concern for the next year's 20th edition of IPL, which will be a big event," he said..</p>