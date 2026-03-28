Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

BCCI policy that rotates only between certain ‘privileged’ venues

One BCCI decision highlighted the preferential treatment given to venues represented by powerful officials within the board.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 20:09 IST
sportsCricketBCCI

Follow us on :

Follow Us