The BCCI on Sunday released the full schedule of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Dream11 IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19 and will kick off with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 pm IST on its first day.

The tournament will be played in the UAE across three locations - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

