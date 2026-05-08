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BCCI to franchises: Prohibit unauthorized entry as there could be 'Honey Trap'

The eight-page documents sets the record straight while pointing out about the breaches that has been reported by the Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of BCCI.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 02:08 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 02:08 IST
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