BCCI triples per Test match incentive to Rs 45 lakh, scheme to cost Rs 45 crore

Dharamsala: Living up to its promise of giving highest priority to Test cricket, the BCCI has decided to give an incentive of Rs 45 lakh per game to all those who would play 75 per cent or more of the scheduled red-ball games in a particular season, Board secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday.

A Test player, who appears in a possible 10 Tests in a season will be richer by a whopping Rs 4.50 crore as incentive apart from a possible Rs 1.5 crore (15 lakh per game) in usual match fee.

Veteran cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav, who did not get a contract this year, will be paid their "incentive" for the previous season.

The top cricketers also get an assured retainer fee from their annual central contracts.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the board will spend around Rs 45 crore for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

"With the scheme, the players will earn even more than the IPL contract,. This show IPL is important but bilateral Test cricket is also very important. The total outflow will be Rs 45 crore," said Shah during interaction with select group of journalists here.

In a post on X, Shah added: "I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes.