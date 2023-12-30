Beaten India go through the grind

Centurion: What was supposed to be the final day of the opening Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion became an optional practice session for the visitors.
It was a last-minute decision by the management by the looks of it because the session was only announced early in the morning.
That said, the three-hour session was an intense one with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma leading the way, while over 15 support staff members participated to get the team in shape.
Besides Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Yashavi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KS Bharat were in attendance.
Jadeja, who ran through a couple of bowling and fielding sessions on the afternoon of the third day, was at the ‘nets’ with the ball in hand. He didn’t bowl too many overs, neither did Ashwin, but they did spend a lot of time on their batting.
Save for Mukesh and Prasidh, it was evident that the focus was on getting the batting right.
Shardul, who didn’t look comfortable even on these comparatively docile practice pitches, got hit a couple of times on the body. He had to call off his batting stint early after being struck above his triceps on the left hand by a bouncer from throwdown specialist Raghu Raghavendra.
Shardul was immediately attended to with an ice pack before he was put in a brace. Evidently, the blow wasn’t a serious one because Shardul removed the brace after an hour or so.
As for the other pacers, Mukesh was in great form, getting the better of Rohit on numerous occasions, even surprising the opener with a couple of bouncers.
Prasidh, meanwhile, was getting extra attention from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. The Karnataka pacer had a long chat with Mhambrey followed by a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid before bowling at a ‘net’ all by himself.
Mhambrey had mapped out areas for Prasidh to land, and the pacer reciprocated for over an hour. His strides and his shape were also being discussed. At the session's close, he sat next to Dravid and picked his brain for a while before the latter went on to work with Ashwin and his batting.
Ashwin, who played a loose shot on the third day to fall for nought, was careful with his positions and gave a great deal of importance to leaving the ball on the sixth stump.
Batting coach Vikram Rathour spent time explaining the lengths he should choose to go after, more importantly, he highlighted on the pitch areas which can make strokeplay hard. Ashwin, adhered to the nuances, but also threw in a ‘stay low’ mantra.
“… gives me a better contact point,” he was heard telling Rathour.
While Ashwin’s time at the ‘nets’ was mostly technical, Jaiswal’s knock was scratchy and loose. He went through the motions without much interference from either Dravid or Rathour. Also, he got hit on his body more than anyone else had on the day.
He did go through a brief consultation with Dravid after his stint, and the coach only motioned that his bottom hand needs to be more loose when defending the ball.
Jaiswal kept shadowing the movement for a while before settling for the day.
The most interesting optic of the session was Rohit’s involvement in it. Although he was done batting about twenty minutes after the start of the session, he spent time walking over to every ‘net’ and watching his players go through their drills. He was constantly in Dravid’s ear too.
What all this means can be understood only when the team sets foot in Newlands on January 3.