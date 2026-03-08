Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Being calm in tight situations is key to handling pressure: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar, who took over from the likeable Rohit Sharma, said he’s just continued to follow the same blueprint as his Mumbai mate.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 20:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 20:19 IST
Sports NewsSuryakumar Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us