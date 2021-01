Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes feature in England squad for first two India Test matches

England's National Cricket selectors have named a 16-member squad and six travelling reserves for the first and second Test matches against India that are scheduled to take place at M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The third and fourth Test matches are to be held at Ahmedabad.

Squad:

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserve players:

James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.