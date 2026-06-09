Ben Stokes could lose England captaincy as ECB investigates nightclub incident

<p>England captain Ben Stokes could lose his leadership duty as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/England">England and Wales Cricket Board</a> (ECB) officials said he is being investigated for an incident at a nightclub along with teammate Gus Atkinson. The incident reportedly also involved a Saracens rugby player. </p><p>Both the cricketers are facing a probe by the Board for allegedly breaking team rules in the early hours of Monday following England's win in the first Test against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new%20zealand">New Zealand</a> at Lord's. </p><p>The controversy comes only months after the one in Australia where the team was criticised for its drinking culture during the 4-1 drubbing in the Ashes. </p><p>According to reports, neither Stokes nor Atkinson was hurt in the incident, that also involved players from Saracens rugby club as part of their end-of-season celebrations. </p>.England seal 115-run win at Lord's in rain-hit test against New Zealand.<p>As per ECB, there was a clear 'breach of protocols' that are serious enough for the board to consider removing Stokes as the captain, according to a an <em>ESPNCricinfo </em>report. </p><p>If Stokes is removed from the position, vice-captain Harry Brook, who already leads the white ball teams, could be given charge for the second Test at the Oval that begins on June 17. </p><p>Brook himself was fined and warned for late-night drinking and clashing with a nightclub bouncer before captaining England in a one-day international in Wellington in October.</p><p>"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the governing body said in a statement issued Monday. </p>.England captain Ben Stokes downplays reports of disagreements with head coach Brendon McCullum.<p>"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course."</p><p>The midnight curfew was first imposed for England's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and the T20 World Cup that followed, both when Brook was captain.</p><p>Stokes led England to a crushing 115-run win against New Zealand on Sunday in their first Test match since their Ashes humiliation. Pacer Atkinson claimed a five-for in the second-innings.</p><p>Stokes turned 35 during the first Test. After England went 1-0 up in the three-match series, the all-rounder said, "I'm not going to lie, I'm very happy that we've won this week. I knew how big this game was in terms of the result and how it was going to be perceived externally if it didn't go well. I won't be really happy until I get to share a beer with the boys."</p><p>This is not the first time Stokes has been involved in a nightclub incident. In 2017, the captain was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol, that led to him being charged with affray.</p><p>Meanwhile, Rugby team Saracens also issued a statement confirming an academy player had been involved in an incident in the early hours of Monday.</p><p>"We are aware of an incident involving an academy player connected to Saracens," it said. </p><p>"The club is currently establishing the full facts and is in contact with the relevant authorities and individuals involved. Once this process is complete, the matter will be reviewed and addressed appropriately. We will make no further comment at this time."</p>