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Homesportscricket

Ben Stokes could lose England captaincy as ECB investigates nightclub incident

The controversy comes only months after the one in Australia where the team was criticised for its drinking culture during the 4-1 drubbing in the Ashes.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:27 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:27 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandEnglandECBBen Stokes

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