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Homesportscricket

Ben Stokes: Cricket's great disruptor bids farewell

Having already quit ODIs and T20Is, the pace-bowling all-rounder put a full stop to a storied career, marked by heady highs and frustrating lows.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 19:51 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 19:51 IST
Sports NewsCricketBen Stokes

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