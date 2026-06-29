Ben Stokes: Cricket's great disruptor bids farewell

<p>Bengaluru: Combative, competitive and combustible. That largely sums up Ben Stokes, a once-in-a-generation cricketer who announced his retirement from Tests during the course of the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand on Sunday. Having already quit ODIs and T20Is, the pace-bowling all-rounder put a full stop to a storied career, marked by heady highs and frustrating lows.</p>.<p>Celebrated for his superhuman feats on the field and censured equally for his off-field "misdemeanours", Stokes' cricketing career was as eventful as it was controversial. That his departure from international cricket preceded a bar brawl in Bristol following a first-Test win at Lord's and the first-innings bowling heroics and a second-innings wicket in the third Test soon after his retirement showed his performances as an exceptional athlete were never far away from his fallibilities as an ordinary citizen.</p>.<p>Sportspersons are expected to conduct themselves, at least publicly, in a way that befits their status as role models, as ambassadors of their country. But not everyone can live up to those standards. This, however, can be tiring for some -- being a prisoner of imposed morality. Stokes was one of them. He was vulnerable, unafraid to talk of his insecurities and mental health issues. He wasn't perfect and never pretended to be one. </p>.<p>Yet Stokes' legacy extends far beyond those off-field incidents.</p>.<p>Easily one of the finest fast bowling all-rounders in the world to have enriched the game, the 35-year-old was instrumental in England enhancing their status as one of the primary cricketing nations.</p>.<p>He was the architect of England's 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019, ending the nation's 44-year wait for an ICC ODI trophy. Three years later, the New Zealand-born cricketer was at the forefront of England's second T20 World Cup victory, playing a critical role in the final against Pakistan and replicating the role he had played at Lord's in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand.</p>.<p>While Stokes' white-ball numbers are impressive without being eye-popping, his career would be defined by his displays in Tests under pressure, some of them being match-winning performances. On top of that long list would be his epic unbeaten 135 at Headingley, where he lifted England from the brink of defeat to a sensational win. Chasing 359, England were 286/9 when Stokes farmed the strike with Jack Leach, who scored just one run, to pull off one of the greatest run chases in Test history to level the Ashes.</p>.<p>Stokes was always critical to England's fortunes in Tests and his absence stood out both as the leader of the team and the key performer. In the 2025 series against India, his all-round show of 44 & 33 and 2/63 & 3/48 helped England take a 2-1 lead at Lord's, but the next Test in Manchester truly reflected his fighting spirit when he bowled a hostile eight-over spell despite a shoulder injury to separate the doughty centurions, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. He had bowled 24 overs for a five-wicket haul in the first innings and had followed it up with 141 in England's first innings. England still couldn't force the win, and Stokes had to miss the next Test at The Oval with a torn shoulder muscle. India won the Test to level the series!</p>.<p>As captain, Stokes also transformed England's approach to Test cricket. Alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, he championed the ultra-aggressive style that came to be described as Bazball. England's new-found style might have eventually shown its limitations, but for a few years it made watching Test cricket a captivating experience. It yielded England a lot of success, but it led to many losses, especially in conditions and against attacks that blunted England's aggressive instincts. Stokes, however, was unwilling to admit Bazball's shortcomings and the willingness to adapt. But then it also reflected a man who was uncompromising and ready to push the boundaries. In short, Stokes was modern cricket's big disruptor. </p>