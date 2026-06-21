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Homesportscricket

Ben Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third test against New Zealand

'Ben Stokes ‌and Gus Atkinson have ‌been included in ‌the England Men’s squad for the third Rothesay Test against New ⁠Zealand,' ECB said in a statement. ⁠
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:27 IST
Sports NewsCricketEnglandECBBen Stokes

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