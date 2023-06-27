Ben Stokes showed hints of Plan B: Jason Gillespie

Although England’s Bazball approach to Test cricket has been hailed as revolutionary, there are some who feel the Three Lions’ stubbornness in sticking to the ultra-aggressive style could prove detrimental against a high-quality Australian bowling attack.

In fact, even before the Ashes could kick-off, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh felt England’s lack of Plan B makes them ripe for the taking. "Have they got a Plan B?,” Waugh asked. “They have shown they are good enough to carry this style of cricket off but the ultimate test will be against a world-class bowling attack, which Australia has got.”

One of the most astute captains cricket has ever seen, Waugh eventually was proven right as England’s high-risk approach saw them lose a cliffhanger first Test by two wickets at Birmingham. They scored at over five runs per over in the first innings and then went at 4.12 in the second but ended up gifting wickets when seemingly in the ascendancy. On the other hand, Australia opted for the time-tested patient approach and ended up sneaking home.

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie, now the coach of South Australia and Adelaide Strikers, felt England did show glimpses of Plan B and it’s too early to write them off. “I don’t think they are going to change their philosophy. I actually saw glimpses of Plan B in the first Test. Just have a look at Ben Stokes’ innings in the second innings. He got 30 odd runs (43 runs actually) but he was pensive for a while, particularly against Nathan Lyon,” he said in a virtual interaction arranged by broadcaster Sony Sports Network.

“I would argue there was a Plan B there, he didn’t just come out and try and hit sixes off every ball. He defended well but rotated the strike too. That’s where the evolution of Bazball could come in. If a bowler is coming in and bowling a really good spell, you just can’t keep throwing your bat at it and try finding fours and sixes off every ball. If you do it, you will get out.”

Gillespie, who played 71 Tests and bagged 259 wickets, reckoned the Aussies will play Mitchell Starc in the second Test at Lord’s starting Wednesday. “There is a strong chance Australia will play Starc. One because he does provide the left-arm variety, can come around the wicket and get those yorkers in. He can create rough for Nathan Lyon. He also gives the batting order a little more depth.

“Another reason why he could play is that this Ashes series is very condensed, five Test matches in seven weeks. It’s probably the most condensed Ashes series in history. I believe not just Australia but both teams will be constantly monitoring their pace attacks and there will be adjustments made. I believe England will also make one change to their squad, especially in the seam attack. I believe Australia should consider Starc for Lord’s.”

Although the first Test was largely played in good spirits, one of the flash points was England pacer Ollie Robinson giving Usman Khawaja a strong send-off following the Australian opener’s brilliant 141 in the first innings. Robinson’s verbal joust attracted criticism from some former Australian players but Stuart Broad defended his colleague saying the Australians must be ready to cop some blows considering how much they’ve landed on opposition teams over the years.

When asked about the episode, Gillespie said he didn’t do anything wrong in what Robinson did. “To be honest, I didn’t see a lot in it. Players have conversation with each other always on the field. I think where some of the former Australian players criticised Ollie Robinson is, essentially he’s a new kid on the block, he’s having a go at a guy. I honestly didn’t see a problem with Ollie.

“I think it’s water off a duck’s back. I don’t think even Khawaja particularly cared. Robinson probably needs to rein in his language, we don’t want to see swearing. I like seeing players with competitiveness and the will and drive and passion to win the contest for their country. Of course, within some boundaries. Swearing at opposition players is not the way to do it but I’ll be honest I didn’t look at Ollie act as negative.”

