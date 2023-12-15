Ben Stokes well on road to recovery

On Friday, Stokes took to Instagram to share a video of his workout in the gym following the surgery, which mainly involved small squats.

"2 week post knee op. First 2 weeks was just relentless icing to get the swelling down and very small amounts of exercises to keep my knee moving," he wrote.

"Great to be able to start some work in the gym, hoping for good progression over the next 2 weeks. Rehab been going really well," said the England Test captain.

Stokes is aiming for a return to competitive cricket soon, especially eyeing England's Test tour of India next month, starting in Hyderabad on January 25.

However, England men’s managing director Rob Key had earlier clarified that Stokes would only be playing the series as a specialised batter and would not be bowling, if he is available.

"His surgery has been a success. We're expecting him to be fit, but we're not expecting him to be able to bowl," Key had told BBC earlier this week.

"We never had him down to be bowling in India. This is part of an ongoing process in terms of getting him back to bowling."

In order to manage his workload and fitness ahead of the T20 Wold Cup next year, Stokes will not be featuring for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Stokes was CSK's most expensive signing for the 2023 IPL but played just two matches due to injury.