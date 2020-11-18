Bengal Ranji skipper Easwaran tests Covid-19 positive

Bengal Ranji skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
Kolkata
  Nov 18 2020
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 21:25 ist
Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, was on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined for the next two weeks rendering him doubtful for CAB's inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge, starting November 24.

Easwaran, primarily a longer format player, was set to represent East Bengal in the six-team T20 event but two-week isolation means that it is highly unlikely that he would take part unless his team reaches final.

"He underwent a mandatory Covid-19 test and was found positive. He is however asymptotic. He is now quarantined and under the treatment of medical panel of CAB," CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das said in a media statement. Easwaran had joined Bengal's pre-season training a few days back.

