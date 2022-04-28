Bengaluru to host Ranji Trophy knock-out matches

Bengaluru to host Ranji Trophy knock-out matches

The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the ongoing IPL

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2022, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 17:08 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

Bengaluru will host the Ranji Trophy knock-out matches, starting with the quarterfinals, from June 4 with the final set to be played from June 20.

The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the ongoing IPL and the BCCI had said that the knock-outs would be played after the lucrative T20 league.

It is understood that there will be no compulsory quarantine for the players but bio-bubble will be maintained. The teams and the players will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report on their arrival to the venue.

The four quarterfinals will be played from June 4-8. Bengal will take on Jharkhand in the first quarterfinal.

Fourty-one-time Ranji champions Mumbai are up against Uttarakhand while Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will square off in the third quarterfinal.

The fourth quarterfinal will be played between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The two semifinals will be played from June 12 to 16, while the summit clash of the prestigious domestic championship will be played from June 20.

The Schedule:

Quarterfinals: June 4-8

First Quarterfinal: Bengal vs Jharkhand

Second Quarterfinal: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Third Quarterfinal: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Fourth Quarterfinal: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Semifinals: June 12-16

Final: June 20-24. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Ranji Trophy
BCCI
Cricket
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

 