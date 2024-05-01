Best selectors could have done

While at least eight players picked themselves, the remaining seven had to be debated -- some less and others more -- as they had competition. After Rishabh Pant had sealed his place as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter following an impressive return to competitive cricket after a near-fatal injury, the back-up stumper's slot had three claimants in Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. While Kishan and Rahul had strung together a couple of good knocks, Samson's irresistible form was too good to ignore. The Kerala player has accumulated 385 runs in nine matches at an average of 77 but more importantly at a strike rate of over 161.