Better than any written script: Gambhir, Ashwin laud Kohli, Rohit

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, who is the frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, congratulated Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for bowing out of T20Is with a World Cup win, saying their exit was better than pre-written script.

After playing a critical role in India’s T20 World Cup win both Kohli and Rohit called time on their respective careers in the shortest format.

“They have retired with the World Cup win, and probably better than any script that was written. Both players are great. They have done a lot for Indian cricket, and congratulate them and wish them all the best,” Gambhir told PTI Videos.

However, Gambhir hoped that both the stalwarts would keep churning out grand performances in Tests and ODIs.

“But they are going to play two more formats – Test cricket and ODI cricket. I am sure they are going to keep contributing to the country and the team,” said the former opener.