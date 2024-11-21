Home
BGT 2024-25: There's potential for disruption in India camp with Rohit coming back for second test, says Ponting

Rohit is on a paternity break and will miss the series-opener. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is captaining the Indian team in his absence.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 07:27 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 07:27 IST
Sports News Rohit Sharma Cricket Border-Gavaskar Trophy India vs Australia Test series

