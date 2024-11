BGT 2024-25 | We tried everything but nothing worked against Kohli: Hazlewood

'He batted well. We sort of hung it outside off for a bit with an offside field. We tried straight. We tried the bounces. We tried a lot of things. He negated everything. So, yes, credit to him. He batted well,' said Hazlewood on Kohli's unbeaten 100 which took him past Sir Donald Bradman's 29 Test hundreds.