Bharosa karoge?: Ishan Kishan's reply to Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 'World Cup Jitayega' question

<p>Ahmedabad: When Suryakumar Yadav called Ishan Kishan to confirm his place in India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rightful-winners-best-white-ball-team-cricket-fraternity-hails-indias-t20-wc-triumph-3924729">T20 World Cup</a> squad, the captain had just one question to ask the swashbuckling batter -- "World Cup jitayega?"</p><p>Never the one to shy away from making a statement, Kishan answered Suryakumar with a question of his own, "Bharosa karoge? (Will you have faith in me?)".</p><p>The brief conversation ended with Suryakumar replying in affirmative and Kishan delivered with 241 runs in the tournament, including a blazing half century in the all-important final here on Sunday.</p><p>"Surya bhai called me when the team was about to meet. I even took a screenshot because I had a feeling he had called about the World Cup team. He asked me directly, 'World Cup jitayega?' (Will you win us the World Cup)"</p>.<p>"I asked him, 'Bharosa karoge?' He said 'yes' and that was it," a beaming Kishan recalled after India's title triumph that was sealed with a 96-run thrashing of New Zealand in the summit clash here on Sunday night.</p><p>However, the night before the final was far from easy for the Bihar-man, who plays for Jharkhand. He was dealing with a deeply personal loss.</p><p>Kishan revealed that he had learnt about the death of his cousin sister in an accident just days earlier. It was a piece of news that weighed heavily on his mind heading into the biggest game of the tournament.</p><p>Speaking about the emotional turmoil, Kishan said he decided to channel his turbulent feelings into focused batting.</p>.<p>"To be very honest, before the game I was not planning to say this, but I'll say it. My cousin sister passed away in a car accident and I got to know about it a few days back. She always wanted me to score big runs," one could gauge the pain in his voice.</p><p>"I was not feeling so good yesterday but today was a big day, so rather than keeping my emotions above the game, I thought the best thing I could do was score runs for her," he said.</p><p>He explained that in the moment after reaching his fifty, there was relief and also gratitude that he could achieve it for his late sister.</p><p>"When I looked up after scoring my fifty, it was for her. It was like saying this is for my sister. I'm very proud that we won today. I feel for her family but my close friends are there to take care.</p><p>"There was a lot going on inside me today and I just wanted to perform," he said.</p><p>Kishan admitted that the emotional weight made the build-up to the match difficult but he reminded himself of the team's needs.</p><p>"Since last night I was not feeling alright and I kept thinking about what had happened. But at the end of the day you have to keep the team ahead because cricket is not an individual sport.</p><p>"I was just looking to score as many runs as possible even though there were questions in my mind about why bad things happen to good people."</p><p>Even as the tournament unfolded under intense scrutiny, Kishan insisted the Indian dressing room thrived on simplicity and mutual trust.</p><p>Reflecting on the team environment, he said the players focused on staying present rather than getting overwhelmed by the occasion.</p><p>"The World Cup is always a very big stage and there is pressure and nervousness. But the work here is simple, you just have to pick the right shots and keep things uncomplicated.</p><p>"When you keep it simple, it becomes easier for a player."</p>.T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Got emotional in middle of tournament': Abhishek Sharma.<p>He also credited the support system within the squad for maintaining clarity of thought.</p><p>"When you see everyone in the team, you understand the environment whether there is fear or confidence. This time the belief throughout the World Cup was very strong.</p><p>"The coach and captain gave everyone freedom and never doubted players, and when you get that backing you want to change the game yourself."</p><p>For Kishan personally, the last couple of years have been about learning to detach from the noise and expectations that come with international cricket.</p><p>Reflecting on that journey, he said he has stopped over-thinking about his place or future.</p><p>"To be very honest, in the last two years I have stopped thinking. I don't think about where I will bat or whether I will be in the team tomorrow because that is not in my hands.</p><p>"The biggest thing I have learnt is to just keep doing your work, keep working hard and not worry about the result."</p><p>Drawing inspiration from senior players like Virat Kohli, Kishan added that he has learnt how to manage his energy.</p><p>"I admire Virat a lot because of the way he has used his energy for so many years. That was important for me to understand, what I could change in myself."</p><p>"Skills don't change much...So I just keep doing my work now. I've stopped thinking too much," Kishan signed off.</p>