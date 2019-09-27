Binny all set to become KSCA president

As first reported by DH in these columns in its Friday's edition, Roger Binny is all set to become the President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association after the Brijesh Patel-backed group finalised the former India cricketer for the top post after a prolonged discussion to decide upon their candidates.

The polls to pick the five office bearers and 11 Managing Committee (MC) members will be held on October 3.

Present Assistant Secretary Santosh Menon was confirmed to run for the Secretary's post after Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association secretary Sunder Raju's name briefly did the rounds. Raju, who is away in Europe currently, confirmed to DH that he was spoken to about his possible candidature but since he didn't want to quit KSLTA, the move had to be aborted.

MC member Vinay Mruthyunjaya, a chartered accountant by profession, will stand for the Treasurer's post.

These three high-profile posts were hotly debated over the last few days and negotiations lasted till late Friday afternoon before an agreement was arrived at. Friday was the first day of filing nominations.

Former Karnataka player and Senior selection committee member J Abhiram will be fielded for Vice-President's seat while former international umpire Shavir Tarapore will run for Joint Secretary's position.

With no more than a token opposition in the offing, all five are expected to sail through smoothly on October 3. Most of these office bearers are likely to be elected unanimously.

Former Karnataka players Thilak Naidu and Sudhindra Shinde too will become part of the 19-member apex council. Naidu (Bengaluru Zone) and Shinde (Raichur Zone) will be from Institution Member category along with Jaisingh and Kota Kodandaram (both Bengaluru).

Former India women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy and Shanti Swarup will be from Life Member quota.

There will be another five MC members from as many zones while three -- one male and one female cricketer and a CAG member -- will be nominated to complete the council.