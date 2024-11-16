Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Blow for India as Shubman Gill fractures left thumb; all but out of Perth Test

Gill, one of the young heroes of India's last Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph, is a batting mainstay and in case skipper Rohit Sharma opts out of the first Test, India's top-order could look very thin.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 11:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 11:06 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillAustraliaIndian Cricket teamCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us