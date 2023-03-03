Australia beat India by 9 wickets in third Test

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia beat India by 9 wickets in third Test

India currently lead the 4-Test series 2-1, with the final Test set to be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium from March 9-13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 03 2023, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 10:59 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Australia beat India by 9 wickets and won the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Friday.

The home side was bowled out for 163 runs at the end of day 2, setting a 76-run target for the Aussies.

The visitors lost opener Usman Khawaja in the first over, with Travis Head (49 off 53) and Marnus Labuschagne (28 off 58) finishing the game for the visitors.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the sole wicket-taker for the Indian side. 

