Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India all out for 326 at lunch on Day 3

Earlier in the innings, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane scored a century putting India in the driver's seat

PTI
PTI, Melbourne,
  • Dec 28 2020, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 07:11 ist
Ravi Jadeja plays a shot as Australia's Steve Smith (R) looks on during the day three of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo

Ravindra Jadeja scored his half-century as India were all out for 326 at lunch against Australia on the third day of the second Test here on Monday.

India now have a lead of 131 runs having bowled out Australia for 195.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112 off 223 balls) was run-out after a 121-run sixth-wicket stand with Jadeja (57 off 159 balls).

Mitchell Starc (3/78), Pat Cummins (2/80) and Nathan Lyon (3/72) got bulk of the wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings 195.

India 1st Innings 326 (Ajinkya Rahane 112, Ravindra Jadeja 57, Mitchell Starc 3/78, Nathan Lyon 3/72).

Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia
India

