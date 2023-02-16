Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India eyeing another quick finish

As things stand, that India will win the second Test against Australia to go 2-0 up in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy seems a matter of when rather than if. But if cricket were so predictably boring, there would be little point to any of this.

Since that isn’t the case, thankfully, one can hope for a contest as the teams grapple for an advantage at the Arun Jaitley stadium from Friday.

While there’s a tendency to write off visiting sides, especially the likes of which Australia have come with this time around, it would be prudent nevertheless to prepare for a fight. And if the potential riposte holds a candle to what the Indians have to offer, it might help bring back interest in the series.

Sure, people will continue to tune in for the series’ legacy is worthy of adulation and following, but that can’t last long. Least of all, if Australia come to these shores with fewer than a handful of people who approach spin as if it were an alien concept.

The visitors have been plagued by quite a few injuries in the lead-up to the series, but most of those injuries have concerned bowlers. It’s easy then to deduce that the batters they have come with are the best they have at the moment.

And frankly, they have some impressive names on their roster. Only, they are not very good at playing spin in India.

Save for Steven Smith, and only just so, no one else looked like they could put bat to ball in Nagpur. In the second innings, a few of them actually didn’t touch the ball as the team got blown out for 91.

Pat Cummins and Co will certainly revisit Travis Head’s exclusion in the opener, and see if they can include him in the side. That Mitchell Starc is fit is a good sign, and Cameron Green might just end up playing despite being only ’70 per cent’ fit.

If these potential changes will mean anything or not is anyone’s guess, but Cummins does not have the luxury of pessimism at this stage of the tour, not when they are spending another month in these conditions.

It doesn’t help either that these conditions are made far worse by India’s spinners. Even from afar, it’s obvious that they are nightmare-inducing, especially on surfaces which are customised canvases for their brilliance. ‘Customised’, not ‘doctored’.

With coach Rahul Dravid obsessing over the characteristics of the pitch - spending a lot of time looking at the main pitch and interacting with the curators - expect a surface which benefits the spinners. And, why not? The Aussies don’t shave off grass at the Gabba to ensure an even contest against the travellers.

The ball is going to turn, maybe even a lot after the first day, but you need quality spinners to make the most of it. India have R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Enough said.

But what of India’s ability to play spin? They aren’t very good if they have to rely on their number 8 and 9 to bail them out, are they? Jadeja and Axar are no ordinary ‘tailenders’, but still.

Barring Rohit Sharma, the top-order looked out of whack against Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy in Nagpur. In that regard, the return of Shreyas Iyer bodes well for the right-hander knows a thing or two about scoring against spinners on turning tracks. The trick, and Shreyas is very good at this, lies in using your feet.

Most of India’s batters were not very good at it. All of Australia’s batters were bad at it. But that was last week. Here’s hoping for a better tomorrow and beyond.