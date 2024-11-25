Home
Border Gavaskar Trophy: India script historic 295-run win against Australia at Perth

India lead the 5-match series by 1-0.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 07:56 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 07:56 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketBorder-Gavaskar Trophy

