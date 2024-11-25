Border Gavaskar Trophy: India script historic 295-run win against Australia at Perth

<p>India beat Australia by 295 runs to win the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.</p><p>They became the first team to beat Australia at the Optus Studium in Perth.</p><p>India won the toss and chose to bat first.</p><p>They were bowled out for 150 in the first innings, with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring the highest at 41.</p><p>In reply, Australia were bowled out for 104 in their first innings, with skipper jasprit Bumrah leading the way through his fifer.</p><p>India then came out to bat with great intent in the second innings, with K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitching up a century partnership. Jaiswal went on to score 161, which was closely followed by Virat Kohli's 81st century. India declared at 487, with a lead of 533. </p><p>Australia need 534 to win, but were of to a bad start at Day 3's end, finishing at 12/3.</p><p>India then worked their way to victory on day 4, with all the bowlers contributing wickets. Australia were eventually bowled out for 238.</p><p>India lead the 5-match series by 1-0.</p>