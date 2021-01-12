Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's injury woes pile on

Notwithstanding their doughty effort to save the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Monday, India find themselves on the back foot as they head into the final Test at the Gabba.

With the decider starting in less than 48 hours, they neither have the time nor the luxury to savour the memorable show. Ahead of the series decider, the injury cloud to Jasprit Bumrah was another blow to India's much-depleted squad. Bumrah, who sustained the injury while fielding, is likely to miss the final Test, leaving India's pace attack in the hands of the inexperienced Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur.

The Gujarat quick isn't the only casualty from an intense yet classic Test match battle at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Lower-order batsman Hanuma Vihari, whose rearguard act despite a hamstring injury prevented Australia from taking a lead in the series, will miss the final Test as he needs time for recovery.

R Ashwin, who guided the young Vihari against a relentless Australian attack while taking body blows and batting through an excruciating back spasm for his 128-ball 39, is racing against time to be fit for the fourth game.

To make matters worse, opener Mayank Agarwal, who made way for Rohit Sharma in the third Test, is suspected to have suffered a hairline finger fracture after taking a knock during a net session. The development has further shrunk India's batting options with Agarwal's Karnataka teammate K L Rahul having left Australia with a wrist injury.

Even before the high-profile series began, India faced setbacks with the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma suffering thigh and ribcage injuries respectively during the Indian Premier League in the UAE. Towards the business end of the league, senior batsman Rohit Sharma pulled his hamstring and was ruled out of the first two Tests.

In a shocking start, India not only posted their lowest ever total of 36 in their big loss at Adelaide but also lost Mohammad Shami for the remainder of the series after the pacer was hit on his forearm with a steaming short ball from Mitchell Starc.

Despite captain Virat Kohli having left on paternity leave after the pink-ball Test, India scripted a sensational comeback in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to level the series 1-1. During the game, India's injury list got another addition when pacer Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field with a calf muscle injury.

In-form all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant suffered impact injuries in the third Test. Starc was at it again when he fractured and dislocated Jadeja's thumb with a short ball. Pant was hit on his left elbow by a Pat Cummins delivery but he was able to make a roaring return with a counter-attacking 97. Small mercies.