Bowling without Hasaranga has been challenging, says Theekshana

Asked if a change in combination, bringing in another spinner to bowl in tandem with Theekshana would help, the 23-year-old said, "We failed a lot in our middle order, so we cannot reduce it from the batting side. We cannot add spinners because the wicket is good."

"We only have Wellalage and Dushmantha. Although they have good experience, if the wicket is good, then it will negatively affect their confidence. In this kind of tournament, we can't just bring and add a player. As a team we cannot give a big responsibility to one such player because the wicket is good."