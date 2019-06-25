Brian Lara hospitalised in Mumbai following chest pain

In a health scare, cricketing icon Brian Lara who holds several batting records was on Tuesday rushed to a Mumbai hospital following chest pain.

The 50-year-old Lara, who is an expert commentator and panellist at Star Sports was taken to the Global Hospital at Parel in central Mumbai.

"He is okay....an angiography was performed...he is likely to be discharged on Wednesday," a highly-placed source in the hospital told DH, however, refused to go into the details of the former West Indies cricketer.