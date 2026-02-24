Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Brook breaks Pakistan with superb ton as England enter semi-final

Brook, batting at No. 3 for the first time, showed admirable cricketing smarts during an innings that had 10 fours and four sixes as he picked his battles with precision.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 17:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 17:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanEnglandICC T20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us