Brook slams hundred as SRH amass 228/4

Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 14 2023, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 21:39 ist
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century. Credit: AFP Photo

Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad made 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Friday. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls.

Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets.

Brief scores: SRH 228/4 in 20 overs (Harry Brooks 100 not out, Aiden Markram 50; Andre Russell 3/22) vs KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Cricket
Sports News
IPL
Indian Premier League

