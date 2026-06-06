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Homesportscricket

Bumrah, Hardik to be preserved for longer formats: Agarkar makes selection policy clear

Bumrah will return to action during the Asian Games to be held from September 17 to October 3.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:02 IST
sportsCricketHardik PandyaJasprit BumrahAjit Agarkar

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