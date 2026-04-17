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'Bumrah is bowling well but...': MI coach Jayawardene pinpoints bowlers' ineffectiveness this IPL

Bumrah was smacked for 41 runs in four overs as Punjab Kings chased down the target of 196 with 21 balls and seven wickets to spare.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:46 IST
sportsCricketMumbai IndiansIPLJasprit Bumrah

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