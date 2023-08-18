Home
Homesportscricket

Bumrah-led India restrict Ireland to 139/7

Leading the side on his comeback after a 11-month layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 15:57 IST

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback as India restricted Ireland to a below par 139 for seven in the first T20I of the three-match series, here on Friday.



Fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) also bagged two wickets each.

Ireland were 59/6 inside 11 overs before Barry McCarthy propped the total in the death overs with a well-crafted 33-ball 51 not out (4x4, 4x6).

Brief Scores: Ireland 139/7; 20 overs (Barry McCarthy 51 not out, Curtis Campher 39; Jasprit Bumrah 2/24, Prasidh Krishna 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/23).

(Published 18 August 2023, 15:57 IST)
Sports News

