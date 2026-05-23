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Homesportscricket

Jasprit Bumrah played T20 WC with niggle, but top-notch after pace drop in early part of IPL: MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Bumrah's reduced effectiveness meant that he has just four wickets to show from 13 games for MI.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:03 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansIPLJasprit Bumrah

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